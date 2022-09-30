Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Down 2.5%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 392 ($4.74). 13,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 101,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7,840.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.00%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

