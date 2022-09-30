Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 392 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 392 ($4.74). Approximately 13,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 101,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.86).

The company has a market capitalization of £224.76 million and a P/E ratio of 7,840.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 404.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 356.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is 108.00%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

