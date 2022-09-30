Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.90. 640,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

