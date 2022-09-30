Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Appen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded Appen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Appen alerts:

Appen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

Appen Company Profile

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

Featured Articles

