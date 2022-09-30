Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,612. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $852.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

