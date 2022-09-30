APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.26

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 915148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in APi Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

