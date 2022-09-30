Anne Farlow Buys 2,000 Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) insider Anne Farlow bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,123 ($37.74) per share, for a total transaction of £62,460 ($75,471.24).
Caledonia Investments Price Performance
Shares of LON CLDN traded up GBX 4.36 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,059.36 ($36.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,113. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,597.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,627.60. Caledonia Investments plc has a one year low of GBX 3,015 ($36.43) and a one year high of GBX 4,151.21 ($50.16). The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.22.
About Caledonia Investments
