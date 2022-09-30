Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Lowered to $19.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $17.51 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.20. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

