Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Lowered to $19.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.
NLY opened at $17.51 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
