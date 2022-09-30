Anime Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $57,822.45 (ANI)

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Anime Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Anime Token has a total market cap of $57,822.45 and $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anime Token has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Anime Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.