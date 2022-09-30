Animalcare Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Animalcare Group Stock Performance

LON:ANCR remained flat at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) during trading hours on Thursday. 5,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,556. The stock has a market cap of £151.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2,525.00. Animalcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.69.

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

