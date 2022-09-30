Animalcare Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Animalcare Group Stock Performance
LON:ANCR remained flat at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) during trading hours on Thursday. 5,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,556. The stock has a market cap of £151.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2,525.00. Animalcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 245 ($2.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.17). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 299.69.
Animalcare Group Company Profile
Read More
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.