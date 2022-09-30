Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Acquires £19,999.95 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 13,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.95 ($24,166.20).

LON APF opened at GBX 155.20 ($1.88) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.56. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of £400.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Beaufort Securities lowered their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

