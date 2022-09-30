Analyzing Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 196.10%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A Super Group $1.56 billion 1.19 $279.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Super Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -100.33% 7.06% Super Group N/A 147.66% 48.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Group beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

(Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

