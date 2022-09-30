Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 29th (AGR, AVNW, CALM, DIN, GSK, MBUU, MSFT, NVDA, ONEW, OSIS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 29th:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €63.10 ($64.39) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

