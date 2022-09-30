Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) PT at $90.00

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

SIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,725,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,949 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

