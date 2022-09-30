Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $125.63

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTES. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

NASDAQ NTES opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

