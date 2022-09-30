Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $78.63

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,633,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after purchasing an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

