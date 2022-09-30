Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT at $163.47

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 268,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,570 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $93.70 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.