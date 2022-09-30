Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 104,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,010. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

