Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 107,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,199,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $117,821.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $4,106,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Melo sold 55,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $117,821.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,526.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,721,252 shares of company stock worth $10,741,390 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Amyris by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.