Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 210.2% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 210.2% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.3 days.
Ampol Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Ampol has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $25.67.
Ampol Company Profile
