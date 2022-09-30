Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 210.2% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 210.2% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.3 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Ampol has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

