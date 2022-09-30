Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,744. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

