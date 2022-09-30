Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $222.64. The company had a trading volume of 171,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,895. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.09 and its 200-day moving average is $246.70.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

