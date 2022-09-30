Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,123 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,665,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 318,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 227,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 455,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,263,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 108,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,263. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.23 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

