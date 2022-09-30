Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.96 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

