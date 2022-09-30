Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,085 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $22,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

ACWI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 220,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,732. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.03 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54.

