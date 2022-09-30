Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 5.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.99. 111,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,149. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $289.50 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.89.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

