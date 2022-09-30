Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $83.92. 198,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.