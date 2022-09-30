AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Tenable worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 9.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 4,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,117. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,015. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

