AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $155.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 360.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average of $184.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.21 and a twelve month high of $251.77.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

