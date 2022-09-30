AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 820 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 279,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

