AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 2,095 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.57. The company had a trading volume of 97,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,053. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

