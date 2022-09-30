AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 2.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of Cintas worth $43,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $394.50. 4,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.62. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.40.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.