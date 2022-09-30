AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 198,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,705,775. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

