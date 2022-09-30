AMI Asset Management Corp Has $7.58 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.31% of Verra Mobility worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility Profile

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,749. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

