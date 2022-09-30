AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $216.03. 58,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

