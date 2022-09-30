AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.28. 656,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 184,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

