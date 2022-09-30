American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 67,170 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,170 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

FPE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 21,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,566. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

