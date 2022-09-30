American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.11. 6,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.97 and a 200 day moving average of $361.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $309.34 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

