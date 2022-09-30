American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

