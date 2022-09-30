American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 327,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.