American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RZV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RZV traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 6,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $75.99 and a one year high of $105.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

