Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $32.41 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,211,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

