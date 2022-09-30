Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $32.30 on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

