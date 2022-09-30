Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 144,249 shares trading hands.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $191.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.