Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $11.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 144,249 shares trading hands.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $191.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.