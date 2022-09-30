Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,700 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,527.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 37,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.