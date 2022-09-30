Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,849.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,169.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $16.05 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

