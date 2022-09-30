Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 72,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 54,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.1% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 310.7% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 69,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

