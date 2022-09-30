Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gentex worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,228. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

