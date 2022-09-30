Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $803,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 70,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713,585. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

