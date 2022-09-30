Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
IBM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. 20,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
